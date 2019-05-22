Police raiding homes of Iraqi gang in western Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany are raiding premises linked to an Iraqi gang suspected of involvement in human trafficking, drug dealing, illegal arms trade and forging identity papers.

Essen police said hundreds of police officers were involved in the raids that began early Wednesday in eleven cities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, with a focus on Cologne and the Ruhr Valley region.

Police spokeswoman Sylvia Czapiewski said police were targeting the homes of 34 suspects and primarily looking for evidence regarding their criminal activities.