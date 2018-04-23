Police report students robbed at gunpoint inside dorm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University police say two undergraduates were allegedly robbed at gunpoint in their New Haven dorm room.

The New Haven Register reports students were robbed of a computer by a gun-wielding man in a dorm room after midnight Monday.

This is according to a message about the alleged robbery sent to faculty and students by Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins.

There were no injuries, and the man fled the scene. Higgins says university police are investigating the robbery and have increased patrols in the area.

The college paper Yale Daily News reports one of the students left her suite unlocked.

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com