Police respond to report of stabbing at Boston courthouse
BOSTON (AP) — Police have responded to a report of a stabbing at a Boston courthouse.
Police say the stabbing inside Suffolk Superior Court was reported just before noon on Wednesday.
No details about injuries were immediately released.
Video from television stations showed someone being placed in an ambulance.
