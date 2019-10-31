Police: Man shoots woman at Rhode Island campground

RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — Police say a 79-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen at a Rhode Island campground by a 77-year-old man who died later of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Richmond police Chief Elwood Johnson says officers responded to the Wawaloam Campground at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was conscious and alert and identified her attacker before she was taken to the hospital.

The suspect's vehicle was found in nearby Exeter. He was dead of an apparently self-inflicted wound.

Johnson says there is no public threat.

He said the suspect and victim knew each other, but would not disclose a motive, just saying they had a dispute.

No names were released.

Wawaloam is a seasonal campground but also has year-round residents.

A message was left at the campground's office.