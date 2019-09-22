https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-3-teens-were-handling-gun-before-fatal-14459156.php
Police say 3 teens were handling gun before fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a 17-year-old boy died after being shot in the head while he and two other teens were handling a gun.
Omaha police arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of discharging a firearm in a vehicle in connection with Friday's shooting death of Gary Marshall.
Police said the two boys and a 14-year-old girl were all in a car handling a gun when it went off early Friday.
Marshall, who was a senior at Omaha Burke High School, was taken to a hospital where he died.
The Associate Press doesn't regularly name juveniles who are charged with crimes.
