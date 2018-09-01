Police say Bloods member arrested for sex trafficking

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say they have arrested a member of the Bloods gang on sex trafficking charges.

Suffolk County police arrested 32-year-old Abiodum Adeleke at a Holiday Inn in Plainview on Friday. They say a three-month investigation revealed that Adeleke used violence and threats to force women into prostitution. They say he also gave the women drugs.

Police say Adeleke is a confirmed member of the violent Bloods street gang.

Adeleke, of Deer Park, was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Adeleke was scheduled for arraignment on the charges Saturday. It's not known if he has an attorney who can speak for him.