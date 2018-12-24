Police say Illinois officer wounds Iowa man in shooting

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a northwestern Illinois police officer fired a gunshot that wounded an Iowa man following an attempted traffic stop.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday night in Silvis, Illinois, just east of Moline in the Quad Cities area.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force says a 24-year-old man from Davenport, Iowa, was shot in the leg when the officer fired at the fleeing vehicle. Officials say police in nearby Colona, Illinois, spotted the vehicle, which soon crashed.

Police say the man was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police says the Iowa man was wanted on an federal arrest warrant that was issued last month.

The task force says it is investigating the shooting's circumstances.