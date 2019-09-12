Police say crash that killed mother was livestreamed online

SEATTLE (AP) — Police in Washington state are searching for the driver of a vehicle that caused a fatal crash while a passenger was livestreaming video on social media.

The Seattle Times reports 23-year-old Amairani Uribe Beltran died in an Aug. 12 accident in Tukwila that also injured Beltran's 1-year-old son.

Police say as of Wednesday they had not located the 17-year-old driver who crashed into Beltran's car during a race with a third vehicle.

The driver has been charged in juvenile court with vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault.

Police say the driver's brother was also injured as he was livestreaming the race on Snapchat.

Court documents say the video shared with police shows the driver crossing a median line at high speed before colliding head-on with Beltran's car.

