Police say man assaulted 2 officers, 3 others on Long Island

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 41-year-old man is under arrest for assaulting two officers and three other people on Long Island.

Suffolk County police responded to reports of a fight in Lindenhurst shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

Authorities tell Newsday that Christopher Perrone punched two men and a woman.

They say an officer approached him and he punched her in the face, breaking her nose. Police say Perrone fought with a second officer, who broke a finger.

Perrone was arrested on charges of assault and resisting arrest. He was scheduled for arraignment Saturday.

The two officers and the other three people who were assaulted were taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Perrone also was treated for injuries. It's not clear if he has an attorney who could speak for him.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com