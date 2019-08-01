Police say man who sprayed water at traffic agents arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been arrested in the latest case of people dousing police officers with water.

Police say 35-year-old Steven Larosa was arrested Thursday on charges of obstructing governmental administration and harassment.

They say Larosa is the man seen on video footage from a security camera spraying water from a bottle at two traffic enforcement agents in Queens on July 24.

There have been several other arrests over the past 10 days of people accused of dumping water on New York City police officers.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill tweeted Thursday that the behavior "will not be tolerated." He referred to Larosa derisively as a "tough guy."

It's not clear if Larosa has an attorney who can speak for him.