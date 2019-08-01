Police say officer opened fire when unmarked car was struck

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say an officer fired at another vehicle after it struck the officer's unmarked car during a traffic stop in Sioux City.

Station KTIV reports the officer positioned the car to block the vehicle from fleeing Wednesday night. But the vehicle then hit the officer's car, prompting the officer to fire.

Police say the other vehicle left the scene but was soon found and the driver taken into custody. Two passengers in the vehicle were questioned as well.

No injuries have been reported. The names of those involved haven't been released.

