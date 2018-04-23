https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-officers-fatally-shot-man-in-Boone-12856369.php
Police say officers fatally shot man in Boone
Updated 6:26 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
BOONE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say officers fatally shot a man after they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the central Iowa city of Boone.
The shooting occurred Saturday night. Police have not said what led up to the shooting, whether the man was armed nor identified him or anyone else involved.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in.
