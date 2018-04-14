Police say western Michigan man killed wife, wounded man

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man fatally shot his wife and badly wounded a man in western Michigan before later killing himself.

Muskegon police say officers were first called about a shooting Friday night in a downtown parking lot. Police say 28-year-old Brittany Sevrey of Muskegon Township died at the scene and 29-year-old Thomas Davis of Muskegon Township was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators identified 34-year-old Brandon Sevrey as the shooter and went to his home, blocking off several roads in the area while searching for him. Police say search dogs found his body a couple hours later in a nearby wooded area with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The circumstances of the shootings remained under investigation.