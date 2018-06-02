Police say woman, baby found dead in Missouri apartment

FLORRISANT, Mo. (AP) — A woman and baby have been found dead inside an apartment north of St. Louis.

St. Louis County Police say the 24-year-old woman and a boy believed to be about 1 year old were found dead by officers around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police had not released the identities of the victims by Saturday afternoon.

The deaths are considered suspicious and are being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department. Autopsies have been ordered.

No arrests had been reported by Saturday afternoon.