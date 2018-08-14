Police search for person of interest in car break-ins

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are trying to identify a person of interest in connection with several car break-ins.

WVIT-TV reports Danbury police released a surveillance image of a person who they say may be involved in the crimes. Police received calls about the break-ins last week.

Investigators say credit cards were stolen from the cars and used to buy thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from area stores.

Anyone with information should contact Danbury police.

