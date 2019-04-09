Police search for suspects after 2 shot at park near Denver

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Colorado police say two people are seriously injured after being shot at a park in suburban Denver.

The victims are juveniles but Aurora Police could not immediately provide more information about them. Officer Crystal McCoy said both were in serious condition at a hospital.

Police believe at least one other person was injured but left the park before police arrived on Tuesday afternoon following reports of gunshots. Police also believe witnesses fled the area.

McCoy said police did not have any information about suspects to immediately release.

The park is in a residential neighborhood about 15 miles east of Denver. Officers were searching the area accompanied by police dogs.

McCoy asked witnesses and neighbors to contact police if they heard or saw anything.