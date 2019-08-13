Police search for suspects after shooting near Wounded Knee

WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (AP) — Police from the Oglala Sioux Tribe are looking for three suspects after shots were fired, including several rounds at a patrol car near Wounded Knee.

No one was hurt Tuesday, but police are warning people not to approach the suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous. KEVN-TV reports the suspects could be in the Wounded Knee and Porcupine areas.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety posted on Facebook that officers were called about shots fired in the Wounded Knee area. When officers arrived, the suspects fled. One of the suspects reportedly fired a high-powered rifle at police during the escape.

Police say another person is in custody.