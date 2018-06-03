Police search for suspects in nonfatal double shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are searching for suspects in the late-night shooting of two men in front of a city home.

Police say two 23-year-old men suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a suspect or suspects opened fire from some nearby woods at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say at least 12 shots were fired at the Owen Street home in the Olneyville neighborhood.

Officials say both men were shot in the lower halves of their bodies and one underwent surgery at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police have not released information on a motive for the shooting.