Police seek damaged SUV in fatal hit-and-run in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Chandler police are looking for a dark-colored SUV with heavy front-end damage following a fatal hit-and-run.

Police say a man was killed and a 12-year-old boy was in critical condition after being struck early Monday evening.

According to police, the two were crossing Alma School Road at Erie Street when a northbound SUV hit them.

Police said the SUV continued north on Alma School after hitting the pedestrians and that the vehicle could have radiator damage.

No identities were released.