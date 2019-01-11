Police seek help in Indiana woman's unsolved 1997 killing

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State police are seeking the public's help in solving the 1997 murder of a central Indiana woman.

Shelbyville police officers investigating a call about a house with an open door found 50-year-old Sandra Gahimer's body inside her home on Jan. 12, 1997.

An autopsy showed the divorced mother of two daughters died from incised and stab wounds. Gahimer's death was ruled a homicide.

WRTV-TV reports that state police are asking anyone who may have information about her death to contact them, no matter how insignificant that information might seem.

Police say those tips could help them bring closure to Gahimer's family, including her grandchildren.

Gahimer had worked at Wellman Thermal Systems in Shelbyville as a credit and collection specialist in the city about 20 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

