https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/Police-seek-person-who-fired-gun-at-fireworks-show-14063170.php
Police seek person who fired gun at fireworks show
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — State police are seeking the person who fired a gun during a fireworks show at a mall in western Pennsylvania.
Police were called to the Uniontown Mall just before 10 p.m. Sunday, but the person who fired the shot was gone.
In video obtained by WPXI-TV , someone can be heard screaming "Get your kids in the car. He's shooting."
No one was injured.
View Comments