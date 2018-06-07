Police seek suspect in double homicide at Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man it believes killed two people inside a Circus Circus Hotel room.

KSNV-TV reports police say the suspect is a light-skinned black male, 25-30 years of age, with a tattoo just below the neckline.

Officers on Friday were called on a welfare check after Khoung Ba Le Nguyen and Sang Boi Nghia did not show up for a tour to the Grand Canyon.

When security entered the hotel room, they found the couple dead. Each had multiple stab wounds.

Nguyen and Nghia were Vietnamese tourists, part of a group that came from Los Angeles.

The Circus Circus Hotel is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime.

