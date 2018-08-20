Police seek suspects in 3 fireworks explosions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal and local authorities want to know who set off fireworks at three different locations in Portland, damaging property and injuring one person.

The incidents all happened on July 10. The first explosion involved fireworks thrown in to an intersection in North Portland.

Next, fireworks were tossed into a Plaid Pantry convenience story and finally someone shot fireworks into a crowd of people eating at the 87th and Meatballs Restaurant.