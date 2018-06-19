Police seize 2,500 marijuana plants from 6 Tacoma homes

























































































































































Photo: Oksana Smith / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm Image 1 of / 39 Caption Close Image 1 of 39 Authorities say eight people have been arrested after police searched six Tacoma houses connected to an illegal marijuana growing operation. Authorities say eight people have been arrested after police searched six Tacoma houses connected to an illegal marijuana growing operation. Photo: Oksana Smith / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm Image 2 of 39 Check out how King County communities compare when it comes to marijuana use. Check out how King County communities compare when it comes to marijuana use. Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 3 of 39 Seattle residents report using marijuana at a slightly lower rate than Washington as a whole, with about 15 percent of residents reporting marijuana use in surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. less Seattle residents report using marijuana at a slightly lower rate than Washington as a whole, with about 15 percent of residents reporting marijuana use in surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control ... more Image 4 of 39 37. Issaquah: 4 percent of adults report using marijuana. 37. Issaquah: 4 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 5 of 39 36. Carnation & Duvall: 5 percent of adults report using marijuana. 36. Carnation & Duvall: 5 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, Genna Martin/seattlepi.com Image 6 of 39 35. Black Diamond & Enumclaw: 5 percent of adults report using marijuana. 35. Black Diamond & Enumclaw: 5 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: JORDAN STEAD, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 7 of 39 34. Vashon Island: 6 percent of adults report using marijuana. 34. Vashon Island: 6 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: LACEY YOUNG, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 8 of 39 33. Covington & Maple Valley: 6 percent of adults report using marijuana. 33. Covington & Maple Valley: 6 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: Joe Mabel/Wikimedia Commons Image 9 of 39 32. Mercer Island & Point cities: 7 percent of adults report using marijuana. 32. Mercer Island & Point cities: 7 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Image 10 of 39 31. Bothell & Woodinville: 7 percent of adults report using marijuana. 31. Bothell & Woodinville: 7 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 11 of 39 30. Renton: 8 percent of adults report using marijuana. 30. Renton: 8 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 12 of 39 29. Bellevue: 8 percent of adults report using marijuana. 29. Bellevue: 8 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 13 of 39 28. Kirkland: 9 percent of adults report using marijuana. 28. Kirkland: 9 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler, Getty Images Image 14 of 39 27. Sammamish: 9 percent of adults report using marijuana. 27. Sammamish: 9 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: LACEY YOUNG, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 15 of 39 26. Snoqualmie & North Bend: 9 percent of adults report using marijuana. 26. Snoqualmie & North Bend: 9 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: Levi Pulkkinen/Seattlpi.com Image 16 of 39 25. Ballard: 10 percent of adults report using marijuana. 25. Ballard: 10 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GENNA MARTIN/SEATTLEPI.COM Image 17 of 39 24. Redmond: 10 percent of adults report using marijuana. 24. Redmond: 10 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: Stephen Brashear, Getty Images Image 18 of 39 23. Shoreline: 10 percent of adults report using marijuana. 23. Shoreline: 10 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: Mike Urban Image 19 of 39 22. Kent: 11 percent of adults report using marijuana. 22. Kent: 11 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 20 of 39 21. Federal Way: 11 percent of adults report using marijuana. 21. Federal Way: 11 percent of adults report using marijuana. Image 21 of 39 20. Northwest Seattle: 11 percent of adults report using marijuana. 20. Northwest Seattle: 11 percent of adults report using marijuana. Image 22 of 39 19. West Seattle: 12 percent of adults report using marijuana. 19. West Seattle: 12 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 23 of 39 18. Highline: 12 percent of adults report using marijuana. 18. Highline: 12 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: King County Assessor's Office Image 24 of 39 17. Des Moines & Normandy Park: 12 percent of adults report using marijuana. 17. Des Moines & Normandy Park: 12 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: JORDAN STEAD, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 25 of 39 16. Northeast Seattle: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. 16. Northeast Seattle: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 26 of 39 15. Capitol Hill & Eastlake: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. 15. Capitol Hill & Eastlake: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: SEATTLEPI.COM Image 27 of 39 14. Newcastle: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. 14. Newcastle: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: / Image 28 of 39 13. Kenmore & Lake Forest Park: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. 13. Kenmore & Lake Forest Park: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: Aaron Eakin, Flickr Photos Image 29 of 39 11. Auburn: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. 11. Auburn: 13 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 30 of 39 10. Rainier Valley: 14 percent of adults report using marijuana. 10. Rainier Valley: 14 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: Seattle Post-Intelligencer Collection Of The Museum Of History And Industry. Image 31 of 39 9. SeaTac & Tukwila: 14 percent of adults report using marijuana. 9. SeaTac & Tukwila: 14 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 32 of 39 8. North Seattle: 15 percent of adults report using marijuana. 8. North Seattle: 15 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: P- Image 33 of 39 7. Burien: 16 percent of adults report using marijuana. 7. Burien: 16 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: KOMO News Image 34 of 39 6. Fremont & Green Lake: 17 percent of adults report using marijuana. 6. Fremont & Green Lake: 17 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GRANT HINDSLEY, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 35 of 39 5. Queen Anne & Magnolia: 17 percent of adults report using marijuana. 5. Queen Anne & Magnolia: 17 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 36 of 39 4. Fairwood: 18 percent of adults report using marijuana. 4. Fairwood: 18 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: WolverineOfTheCascades/Wikimedia Commons Image 37 of 39 3. Beacon Hill, Georgetown & South Park: 18 percent of adults report using marijuana. 3. Beacon Hill, Georgetown & South Park: 18 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: JOSHUA TRUJILLO, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 38 of 39 2. Seattle’s Central Area: 23 percent of adults report using marijuana. 2. Seattle’s Central Area: 23 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM Image 39 of 39 1. Downtown Seattle: 23 percent of adults report using marijuana. 1. Downtown Seattle: 23 percent of adults report using marijuana. Photo: GENNA MARTIN, SEATTLEPI.COM Police seize 2,500 marijuana plants from 6 Tacoma homes 1 / 39 Back to Gallery

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say eight people have been arrested after police searched six Tacoma houses connected to an illegal marijuana growing operation.

The News Tribune reports authorities seized at least 2,500 marijuana plants from the properties that police searched Monday morning.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says the houses were owned separately but their operations were connected.

Now Playing:

According to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, the properties were not licensed marijuana facilities.

Authorities say the organization was selling marijuana for $2,000 a pound inside the state and $4,000 a pound outside.

At least four people were booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance, using a building for drugs, money laundering and conspiracy.

Authorities say five children were also removed from the homes.

___

Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com