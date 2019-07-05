Police shoot man they say fired gun at fireworks celebration

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, shot and injured a man they say fired a gun within a crowd watching the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

The Spokesman Review reports the man had fired at officers just prior to them firing back.

Authorities say officers heard the original shot that set off the chase about 10:10 p.m. Thursday, sending spectators running as police and sheriff's deputies flooded into the scene. Officers chased the suspect into City Park, where police said in a statement he turned toward the officers and fired a handgun.

No officers were struck. The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Idaho State Police is leading the investigation.