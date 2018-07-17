Polk County detective convicted of punching firefighter

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a Polk County sheriff's detective of punching a man in an Ankeny bar.

The Des Moines Register reports that John Negrete was found guilty Monday of assault causing injury. So was his girlfriend, Tereasa Sunberg. Authorities say Negrete punched an Ankeny firefighter, Ross Frank, and Sunberg punched Frank's wife, Danielle.

Negrete and Sunberg say Frank groped Sunberg at the Clipper bar the night of Sept. 8 before the fracas. Frank denied the accusation. Prosecutors say Negrete was off-duty when he punched the firefighter in the mouth and under his left eye.

Negrete has been with the sheriff's office for more than 20 years. The office plans to conduct an internal investigation.

