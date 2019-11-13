Police say reported school hostage situation was fabricated

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man who reported a hostage situation at a Kansas elementary school apparently fabricated the story to gain notoriety.

Riley County police said in a Facebook post that the man called police shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday to say he was inside Lee Elementary School in Manhattan with a hostage. Police say the man also called TV news stations stating he had committed several felony crimes and was holding a person in the building at gunpoint.

Police set up a perimeter around the school before officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers entered the building around 6:50 a.m. The school is located less than 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) west of the Kansas State University campus.

Police say it appears that the caller wasn’t from the area.