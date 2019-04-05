Possible human remains found in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible human remains found Thursday off Evergreen Parkway Northwest.

The Olympian reports deputies found what appeared to be the full skeletal remains of an adult human along with clothing and other items.

The sheriff's office and the Thurston County Coroner's Office were working to determine an identity and manner of death.