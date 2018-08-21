Prep school details more cases of sex abuse by ex-faculty

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An independent investigation into sexual misconduct at a New Hampshire prep school has now substantiated abuse claims against 20 former faculty and staff members dating back decades including a former Massachusetts congressman.

St. Paul's School released two reports in 2017 detailing allegations against 17 people who worked there between 1947 and 1999. An addendum released Tuesday includes the names of three additional people who allegedly committed abuse between 1967 and 1988.

The most prominent among them was the late Massachusetts Congressman Gerry Studds, who was described as preying on male students.

St. Paul's requested the investigation last year following reports about Howard White, who taught at St. Paul's from 1967 to 1971 and pleaded guilty last year to sexually assaulting students from St. George's School in Rhode Island in 1973.