Propane explosions in Minot forces temporary evacuations

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say no injuries were reported after a series of explosions at a Minot construction site.

The Minot Daily News reports that four propane tanks caught fire Friday night at the Trinity Medical Park construction site in southwest Minot. Some residents say the explosions shook their homes more than five miles away.

Some residents were forced to temporarily evacuate but have since been allowed back into their homes.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosions. No further information was immediately available.

