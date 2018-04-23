Prosecutor: No charges for deputy accused of sexual assault

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A central Georgia sheriff's deputy won't face criminal charges over accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office tells WMAZ-TV that the district attorney won't prosecute Deputy James Stiles after reviewing a report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Stiles is accused of assaulting a woman in December in a motel. He was working an off-duty security job, but wearing his uniform and driving a patrol car.

District Attorney David Cooke's office says it will release more information on why charges aren't merited.

The sheriff's department says it is still reviewing options relating to policy violations by Stiles.

Deputy Tabitha Costello was suspended in January for not filing a report after the woman told her about the allegations. Costello is appealing her 10-day suspension.

