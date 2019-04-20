Prosecutor: Officers justified in fatal shooting after chase

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — A prosecutor has concluded that two Sparks police officers were justified when they fatally shot a man who had fired first at one of the officers.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks on Friday announced his conclusion and a 27-page investigative report that said 28-year-old Humberto Vera-Munoz was shot following a Jan. 24, 2018 chase that started when the officers saw a car speeding through a neighborhood.

The report said the shot fired by Vera-Munoz missed Officer Bryan Wisneski and hit a nearby apartment building and neither Wisneski nor Officer Andrew Lindsey was injured.

It said the officers returned fire, hitting Vera-Munoz multiple times before he fell to the ground.

Hicks' statement said Reno police investigators did not recommend criminal charges against the officers.