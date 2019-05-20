Prosecutor: Woman admits threatening to kill Trump

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has acknowledged that she threatened to kill President Donald Trump.

A prosecutor said Monday that 25-year-old Taryn Corrinne Henthorn of Middlebourne pleaded guilty in federal court in Wheeling. Authorities say Henthorn made the threat on Facebook and elsewhere in January.

Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

No sentencing date was immediately set.