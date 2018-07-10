Prosecutor accuses ex-New York Senate leader of 'shakedown'
Tom Hays, Associated Press
Updated
Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP
Former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos, right, and his wife Gail leave Federal Court, Friday, July 6, 2018, in New York. Skelos, a former New York state Senate leader took the witness stand at his corruption trial on Friday, telling jurors that he used his connections to try to get his sometimes-erratic behaving son employment but insisting it was never in exchange for political favors. less
Adam Skelos, a co-defendant with his father and former New York State Senate leader Dean Skelos leaves Federal Court, Friday, July 6, 2018, in New York. Dean Skelos, a former New York state Senate leader took the witness stand at his corruption trial on Friday, telling jurors that he used his connections to try to get his sometimes-erratic behaving son employment but insisting it was never in exchange for political favors. less
Former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos, right, and his wife Gail leave Federal Court, Friday, July 6, 2018, in New York. Skelos, a former New York state Senate leader took the witness stand at his corruption trial on Friday, telling jurors that he used his connections to try to get his sometimes-erratic behaving son employment but insisting it was never in exchange for political favors. less
Former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos arrives for his retrial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at federal court in New York. Skelos was convicted by a jury in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery. A federal appeals court later tossed the conviction, citing a Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the legal definition of corruption. less
Former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos, right, and his wife Gail arrive for his retrial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at federal court in New York. Skelos was convicted by a jury in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery. A federal appeals court later tossed the conviction, citing a Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the legal definition of corruption. less
Adam Skelos, a co-defendant with his father and former New York State Senate leader Dean Skelos in corruption charges, arrive at Federal Court on Tuesday June 19, 2018, in New York. The retrial is set to begin as jury selection is scheduled to get underway. less
Adam Skelos, a co-defendant with his father and former New York State Senate leader Dean Skelos on corruption charges, arrive at Federal Court, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in New York. The retrial is set to begin as jury selection is scheduled to get underway. less
Former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos, right, and his wife Gail arrive for his retrial, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at federal court in New York. Skelos was convicted by a jury in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery. A federal appeals court later tossed the conviction, citing a Supreme Court ruling that narrowed the legal definition of corruption. less
Adam Skelos, left, a co-defendant with his father and former New York State Senate leader Dean Skelos in corruption charges, is screened through security at Federal Court on Tuesday June 19, 2018, in New York. The retrial is set to begin as jury selection is scheduled to get underway. less
Click through our photo gallery to see some examples of scandals that have rocked state politics in recent (and not-so-recent) memory.
Who: Former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman What: Four former girlfriends accused Schneiderman of physical and emotional abuse in an article published May 7, 2018, in the New Yorker. Schneiderman called the incidents "role playing and other consensual sexual activity" and said it was unrelated to his professional conduct or the the operations of the office. Officials, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo, urged him to do resign. Where is he now: Schneiderman resigned his post hours after the article was published online. Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas was appointed the special prosecutor to investigate the allegations against him. less
Who: SUNY Polytechnic Institute's founding President and CEO Alain Kaloyeros.
What: Charged in a federal complaint in September 2016 with allegedly engaging bid-rigging in the award of hundreds of millions of dollars in state contracts and other official benefits. Where is he now? Jury selection for Kaloyeros and development executives, who face charges related to alleged corruption involving the Buffalo Billion and upstate nanotechnology development initiatives, is set for later in June.
Who: Joseph Percoco, a former top aide and confidant of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. What: Charged in September 2016 in a federal complaint with swapping officials favors for cash payments and other favors in the awarding of hundreds of millions of dollars in state contracts and other official benefits. Where is he now? Percoco was found guilty of honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services, and solicitation of bribes and gratuities. Percoco was acquitted of three other counts against him, including extortion. Sentencing will be held in June. less
Who: Todd Howe, aformer lobbyist and longtime Cuomo aide. What: A guilty plea by Howe was unsealed when Preet Bharara announced a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan on public corruption charges against nine people in September 2016. Howe was a key witness for federal prosecutors in that case. less
Who: Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, D-Manhattan. What: Convicted in 2015 in a $5 million corruption case, sentenced to 12 years in jail and ordered to pay nearly $7 million in fines. Prosecutors said he traded favors to enrich himself and then lied about it. Silver won a new trial when an appellate court overturned that conviction. His second trial ended in his conviction on May 11, 2018. Where is he now? Silver is out on bail, awaiting sentencing. less
Who: Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, R-Nassau County and his son, Adam.
What: Convicted in a bribery and extortion case relating to legislative favors performed to benefit the younger Skelos' employers and clients. The convictions were overturned by a subsequent U.S. Supreme Court decision.Where are they now? Prosecutors will retry the case. Manhattan federal Judge Kimba Wood set June 18 for their public corruption retrial.
Who: Former Senator George Maziarz was charged with covering up $95,000 in secret campaign-cash payments to an ex-staffer who quit amid a sexual harassment scandal. According to FBI files, Maziarz directed Senate staffers to shred records as the investigation loomed. Where is he now? He pleaded guilty in Albany County Court on March 2, 2018, to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false instrument and was fined $1,000 plus court costs. less
Who: Assemblyman William F. Boyland, Jr., D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted of 21 corruption charges, including attempted extortion while serving as an elected official. The Second Circuit Court upheld his conviction in July 2017. Where is he now? He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2015. less
Who: Former Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno, R-Brunswick. What: Accused by federal prosecutors of taking $360,000 in consulting payments they alleged were just a mask for bribes and kickbacks in exchange for Bruno's political influence. He was convicted on two counts of fraud in 2009, but the conviction was tossed when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in another case that "honest services" fraud must include proof of a kickback or bribe. During a retrial in 2014, he was acquitted of all charges. Where is he now? Bruno is retired. less
Who: Assemblyman Karim Camara, D-Brooklyn. What: Charged with driving while intoxicated in Albany in 2007. Pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired and paid a fine. Where is he now? He continued to serve through January 2015, when he resigned to head Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new Office of Faith-Based Community Development Services. less
Who: Assemblyman Nelson Castro, D-Bronx. What: Indicted in 2009 on three counts of perjury in a voter fraud case. He agreed to work as an informant for the Bronx district attorney and federal prosecutors in an agreement that led to the arrest of Assemblyman Eric Stevenson. As part of the deal, Castro agreed to resign from the Assembly after his participation in the Stevenson probe became public. He pleaded guilty to federal charges, served 250 hours of community service and state charges were dropped. less
Who: Assemblywoman Gloria Davis, D-Bronx. What: Resigned in January 2003 after pleading guilty to taking bribes. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years probation.
Who: Republican Assembly Speaker Perry B. Duryea. What: In 1973, Assembly Speaker Perry B. Duryea, a Republican, and several others were indicted for "vote siphoning." It was alleged they set up a bogus Liberal Party committee to print and distribute literature for Liberal candidates in marginal legislative districts to siphon votes from Democratic candidates to help Republicans. Duryea proclaimed his innocence and stayed on as speaker. The next year the charges were dismissed when the section of the election law requiring sponsors of political literature to identify themselves was struck down as unconstitutional. Duryea went on to run for governor in 1978, but lost to Gov. Hugh Carey. less
Who: State Sen. Pedro Espada, Jr., D-Bronx. What: The central player in the June 2009 state Senate coup, he pleaded guilty in 2012 to tax fraud charges and plundering funds from his Bronx health clinic. Where is he now? Espada was sentenced to five years in prison in 2013. less
Who: Assemblyman Dennis Gabryszak, D-Cheektowaga, Erie County. What: Accused by former aides of sexual harassment. Evidence of Gabryszak’s alleged bad behavior included a video clip showing him either miming or actually engaging in a sex act in a bathroom stall, and text messages in which he made an obscene pun on the name of a Republican Assemblywoman. Gabryszak resigned in January 2014, and remains embroiled in civil litigation with his alleged victims. less
Who: Senator Efrain Gonzalez, D-Bronx. What: Indicted in 2006 on charges of mail fraud and theft of funds in a conspiracy to steal $432,000 though a complicated scheme involving non profit groups. He pleaded guilty in 2009. Where is he now? Gonzalez was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2010. less
Who: Assemblywoman Diane Gordon, D-Bronx. What: Convicted of bribery and official misconduct in 2008 for offering to help a developer acquire city land if he built her house for free. She was sentenced to two to six years in prison in 2008. Where is she now? Gordon has since been freed and remains active in politics. less
Who: Assemblyman Roger Green, D-Brooklyn. What: Pleaded guilty to two counts of petty larceny and one count of filing a false instrument related to false billing of Assembly travel expenses. He ran for re-election and won. Later, he ran for Congress and lost in 2006. less
Who: New York State Comptroller Alan Hevesi. What: Forced out of office in 2006 for trading access to New York's $124 billion public employee pension fund for $1 million in benefits — including campaign contributions and luxury trips to Israel and Italy. He pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to one to four years in prison. Where is he now? Hevesi served 20 months of his sentence and was released on parole in 2012. less
Who: Assemblyman Sam Hoyt, D-Buffalo. What: Accused of affairs with one or more interns between 2003 and June 2004, based on emails reportedly exchanged between Hoyt and an intern that were published on PoliticsNY.net blog. In May 2004, the Assembly adopted new rules to prevent fraternization between lawmakers and interns. While Hoyt claims no rules were broken, the timing of the alleged affair raised questions. Where is he now? Hoyt resigned in 2011 after being appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to a senior position in Empire State Development Corp. Hoyt left that job in October 2017 amid a sexual harassment investigation. less
Who: Senator Shirley Huntley, D-Queens. What: Pleaded guilty to felony tampering with evidence in attempts to mask misuse of a state grant she arranged for a nonprofit organization run by her niece. She also pleaded guilty to to a federal charge of using $87,000 in state funds illegally in relation to a nonprofit she set up called the Parents Information Network. At the behest of federal investigators, she taped conversations with Senator John Sampson as well as five other Senate Democrats. She was sentenced to a year and a day in prison in 2013. less
Who: Assemblyman Steve Katz, R-Yorktown. What: Ticketed for marijuana possession and speeding on his way to the Capitol in 2013. Where is he now? Scandal did not prevent him from winning re-election in 2014.
Who: Assemblyman Micah Kellner, D-Manhattan. What: Kellner was sanctioned for inappropriately flirting with staff members and for employing an intern after he had been stripped of his ability to have interns. Where is he now? He did not seek re-election when his term ended in 2014, but continues to appeal his case. less
Who: Senator Carl Kruger, D-Brooklyn. What: Pleaded guilty to accepting nearly a half-million dollars in bribes, reportedly to pay personal expenses for his "intimate associate" Michael Turano. Where is he now? Kruger was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2012. less
Who: Senator Vincent Leibell, R-Patterson. What: Pleaded guilty to two federal corruption charges in December 2010. He admitted obstructing a grand jury probe into whether or not he had extorted money from lawyers doing work for Putnam County and to filing false tax returns. Leibell was sentenced to 21 months in prison and three years probation. less
Who: Senate Deputy Majority Leader Thomas Libous, R-Binghamton. What: On July 22, 2015, he was found guilty of lying to the FBI, and vacated his Senate seat. He was sentenced him to six months of house arrest, two years of probation and a $50,000 fine. Libous was not sentenced to jail time due his terminal cancer that had spread from his prostate to his lungs and bones. His son, Matthew Libous, was convicted in January of three counts of subscribing to false tax returns after he under-reported his income on his federal tax returns from 2007 through 2009. His indictment stemmed from an investigation into whether his father used his influence to get him a job and subsequent raise with the law firm of now-disbarred attorney Anthony Mangone in Westchester County. Prosecutors charged the elder Libous with lying to FBI investigators about the alleged scheme. Where is he now? Libous died from cancer on May 3, 2016. His conviction, which was under appeal at the time of his death, was vacated on technical grounds. less
Who: Assemblyman Vito Lopez, D-Brooklyn. What: Accused of sexually harassing at least eight female staffers. He was fined by the Legislative Ethics Commission $10,000 for each of the 33 instances of harassment cited. Where is he now? Lopez resigned from the Assembly in 2013. He died in November 2015. less
Who: Senator Hiram Monserrate, D-Queens. What: He was kicked out of the Assembly in 2009 after being convicted and sentenced to three years probation and community service for dragging his bleeding girlfriend through his apartment building lobby in a violent scene caught on security cameras. He was then indicted on federal corruption charges in 2010 for misappropriation of funds while on the New York City Council. He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2012. less
Who: Assemblyman Clarence Norman, D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted in three separate corruption trials between 2005 and 2007. He was found guilty in September 2005 of intentionally soliciting illegal campaign contributions, In December 2005, he was convicted for stealing $5,000 donated to his reelection campaign. In February 2007, he was convicted for extortion payments from judicial candidates. He was sent to prison in June 2007 on a sentence of three to nine years and was released in 2011. less
Who: Senator Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted of criminal mischief after altercation with a photographer. He was fined and sentenced to three years probation. Parker still serves as a senator.
Who: Assemblyman Adam Clayton Powell IV, D-Manhattan. What: Convicted of driving while impaired and had his license suspended for 90 days. Where is he now? He left the Assembly in 2010.
Who: Assemblyman Robert Rodriguez, D-Manhattan. What: Charged with driving while intoxicated in Albany in June 2013. He still serves as an assemblyman.
Who: Assemblywoman Gabriela Rosa, D-Manhattan. What: Rosa plead guilty to lying to immigration officials and marrying in 1996 only in order to become an American citizen. Where is she now? She was sentenced in October 2014 to a year and a day in prison. less
Who: Senator John Sabini, D-Queens. What: Pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving changes in 2007. Where is he now? He resigned in 2008 to become chairman of the New York State Racing and Wagering Board. He stepped down in 2013. less
Who: Former Senate Democratic Leader John Sampson, D-Brooklyn. What: Charged with embezzling $440,000 as part of a scheme to control money from Brooklyn foreclosure sales and an additional charge of lying to the FBI. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison. Where is he now? Sampson began serving his sentence in 2017. less
Who: Assemblyman William Scarborough, D-Queens. What: Charged with felony grand larceny. Scarborough is accused of submitting $50,000 in fraudulent legislative travel vouchers over a four-year period. Where is he now? Scarborough pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft and was sentenced to a year and a month in federal prison. less
Who: Assemblyman Anthony Seminerio, D-Queens. What: Pleaded guilty to a felony charge of denying the public honest services in 2009 after admitting he acted as a consultant for Jamaica Hospital before a state agency official. He did not let the state official know he was being paid as a representative of the hospital. Where is he now? Seminerio died in prison in 2011. less
Who: Senator Malcolm Smith, D-Queens. What: Convicted for his part in a failed bribery scheme to get him the Republican ballot line for New York City mayor. Prosecutors had accused Smith of engineering cash payments to New York City Republican leaders in order to get their support to allow Smith, a Queens Democrat, to pursue the GOP line in the 2013 mayor’s race. Where is he now? He was sentenced to 7 years in prison in 2015. less
Who: Senator Nicholas Spano, R-Yonkers. What: Sentenced to one year and one day in prison in 2012 after pleading guilty to a federal tax-evasion charge. Spano admitted that he failed to pay more than $53,000 in federal and state taxes by not reporting income, including a $45,000 commission he received on a real estate deal and rental income from a Yonkers building he owned. Where is he now? Spano was released from prison in 2013. less
Who: Governor Eliot Spitzer. What: Resigned from office after a prostitution scandal in 2008. Where is he now? Spitzer continues to work as a political commentator after attempting a political comeback with a run for New York City comptroller in 2013. He lost in the Democratic primary to Scott Stringer. He occasionally turns up in headline: In January 2018, the New York Post reported that Spitzer threatened to stab a restaurant patron in the penis. less
Who: Assemblyman Eric Stevenson, D-Brooklyn. What: Convicted in bribery case. A jury concluded he collected more than $20,000 in cash bribes for promises that he would help developers of senior centers in the Bronx with custom-tailored legislation. Where is he now? Stevenson was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014. less
Who: Congressman John Sweeney, R-Clifton Park. What: Arrested twice for driving while intoxicated after losing re-election bid to Kirsten Gillibrand. Allegations that he abused his then-wife, Gayle Sweeney, emerged near the end of the campaign and contributed to the loss. Sweeney was also the focus of a grand jury investigation into whether the four-term congressman had taken official acts to benefit three clients of an Albany lobbying firm, Powers & Co., in exchange for “a stream of financial benefits.” The investigate was closed in 2012. Where is he now? Sweeney now works as a lawyer and political consultant. less
Who: Senator Ada Smith, D-Queens. What: Accused by a staff member for assault after she allegedly threw coffee in her face and pulled her hair. She was convicted of misdemeanor harassment and sentenced to an anger management program and a $250 fine in 2006. Then-Senate Minority Leader David Paterson also stripped Smith of her state car and other perks. Smith lost the primary that fall to Shirley Huntley. less
Who: State Sen. Shirley Huntley, D-Bronx. What: Pleaded guilty in January 2013 to embezzling more than $87,000 from a nonprofit. After being confronted by federal prosecutors, she agreed to wear a wire to record conversations with several of her legislative colleagues at her home. She received a one-year sentence in May 2013. less
Who: Democratic Assembly Speaker Stanley Steingut. In 1975, he and his son were indicted on charges that they had promised to assist Hans Rubenfeld, a Bronx haberdasher, in obtaining an honorary, unpaid city job in return for a contribution to the younger Steingut's campaign for City Council. The Brooklyn district attorney brought charges under a rarely invoked statute under which an office holder could be charged with "corruptly using" his position in exchange for a benefit, usually cash. Steingut denied the accusation. A few legislators tried to convince him to step aside, at least until his name was cleared. Two years later, the Count of Appeals dismissed the indictment on the grounds that there was no evidence of "a materially harmful impact upon governmental processes." He lost his seat in the primary election in 1978. less
Who: Senator Guy Velella, R-Bronx. What: Pleaded guilty in 2004 to bribery. He was sentenced to one year in jail and served 182 days of his sentence. Where is he now? He passed away after battling lung cancer in 2011. less
Who: Rep. Chris Lee, R-Erie County. What: Elected in 2008, the married congressman resigned in 2011 after the non-defunct website Gawker ran a story about his outreach to women on Craigslist that included a memorable photo of a shirtless selfie. Lee said he regretted actions that hurt his family and others. less
Who: Rep. Eric Massa, D-Corning. What: Resigned amid a congressional investigation into allegations Massa sexually harassed male staffers. The Washington Post recently reported that the House paid out an $85,000 settlement related to Massa's alleged misbehavior. less
Who: Congressman, D-New York, and New York City mayoral candidate, Anthony Weiner. What: Forced to resign from Congress in 2011 after accusations of sexting. He later began a promising run for New York City mayor, but his campaign was derailed after allegations surfaced that he was still sexting under the alias of Carlos Danger. Where is he now? No longer in politics, Weiner has been involved in several more high-profile sexting scandals. His exchange of illicit messages with a teen wound up playing a role in the 2016 presidential election, and he was sentenced in September 2017 to 21 months in prison for transferring obscene material to a minor. less
If you think scandals in state government is something new, here's one example from our early history.
Who: Governor Daniel D. Tompkins. What: He led the state during the War of 1812. He paid to outfit the state militia with his own money, but kept poor records. State Comptroller Archibald McIntyre accused Tompkins of bilking the state for $120,000, about $1.3 million in today's dollars. The state Senate launched an investigation. Despite a cloud of scandal, Tompkins was elected vice president on the ticket with President James Monroe in 1816. Following years of court battles, Tompkins never fully cleared his name and died in Staten Island, destitute and an alcoholic.
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York state Senate leader and his son got business executives to arrange no-show jobs for the son in a brazen "family shakedown" that corrupted the senator's office, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at the retrial of the pair on bribery and extortion charges.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas McKay called the once-powerful Long Island Republican and his son, Adam, "partners in crime" who strong-armed the businesses into funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars to the son for various fake projects. If their victims didn't agree, the senator made it clear they risked losing his backing on legislation they needed for financial success, he said.
The companies felt "constant pressure from Dean Skelos — the fear he would punish them by using his official power if they didn't pay up," added. "They were the targets of the Skelos family shakedown."
The prosecutor also asked the jury to reject defense arguments that the elder Skelos was a devoted father merely looking out for a child who had hit hard times.
"No one disputes Dean Skelos loves his son," McKay said. But, he added, "You can't commit a crime and say it's ok because 'I did it to help my son.' That argument is insulting to the mothers and fathers who help their children without committing a crime."
Defense closing arguments at the trial in federal court in Manhattan were expected Wednesday.
The jury has heard testimony from Anthony Bonomo, the CEO for an insurance company who described how Adam Skelos stopped turning up for a $78,000-a-year sales job. But he testified he didn't consider firing him because he "didn't want Adam's problem to become a wedge for our legislative pursuits in Albany."
Another witness, title company partner Tom Dwyer, testified that he was the bag man for a real estate developer who decided to give Adam Skelos a $20,000 bribe disguised as a referral fee for title insurance. He said he delivered the cash in an envelope during 2013 lunch on Long Island.
The developer, Charles Dorego, made the payment "to get the senator off his back," McKay said.
Skelos, 70, testified in his own defense last week, telling the jury he was constantly worried about a son who had emotional struggles as a child and financial woes as an adult. He claimed he was merely asking the businessmen to help out as friends.
"I didn't see a problem with it," he said. "I asked a lot of people to help my son."
The father and son were convicted in 2015 of extortion, conspiracy and bribery. But a new trial was ordered by a federal appeals court in Manhattan after the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the law regarding public corruption as it reversed the conviction of former Republican Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell.