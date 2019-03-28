Prosecutor clears officers in man's death during shootout

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has ruled that the use of deadly force was justified in the fatal shooting of a man by three police officers in southern Michigan.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that officers Patrick Rose and Tyler Carpenter and Sgt. Wes Stanton have been cleared in the death of 29-year-old Joey Ramirez.

Ramirez ran from the officers when they responded to a Jan. 28 domestic disturbance call at his ex-girlfriend's Jackson apartment. Shots were fired at Rose who found Ramirez hiding near an apartment building.

Ramirez ran again and was shot in the back as Rose returned fire. Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka said Carpenter and Stanton also shot Ramirez when he fired his gun again and refused orders to drop it.

Jarzynka released his report on the shooting Thursday.

Information from: Jackson Citizen Patriot, http://www.mlive.com/jackson