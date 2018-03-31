Prosecutor says officer was justified in fatal bar shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor in Virginia has ruled that a police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of an armed man who took several people hostage inside a bar last year.

The Daily Press reports Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn investigated the April 2017 shooting of Caleb "C.J." Jackson Jr. and issued a report outlining what happened.

The report says Jackson began acting erratically at the bar after hours, at one point taking out a pistol and waving it around. Then he fired several rounds, striking an employee.

Officers broke down the locked front door and barged in.

According to the report, Sgt. Perry A. Bartels saw Jackson face him and raise a gun to his waist. Bartels fired three shots, striking and killing Jackson.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The employee who was shot survived.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/