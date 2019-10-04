Prosecutor wants teen tried as adult for referee assault

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county prosecutor wants a 17-year-old boy charged as an adult for head-butting a football referee and causing a concussion.

The Dayton Daily News reports Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. filed a motion Wednesday to have the Dayton Dunbar High School student’s juvenile felonious assault charge transferred to adult court.

Authorities say the helmeted teen head-butted referee Scott Bistrek during the second quarter of Dunbar’s game against Cincinnati Roger Bacon on Aug. 31.

Bistrek recently testified before the Ohio Senate, which is considering a bill to make an assault on a sports official a felony. Bistrek said he was assaulted after calling a penalty on the teen for pushing an opponent after the whistle had blown.

Heck called the assault “sickening.”

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com