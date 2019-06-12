Prosecutors: Brothers argument spurs house fire, stabbing

PEMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man set fire to his New Jersey home and stabbed his brother when he tried to stop him.

Burlington County prosecutors say the brothers had argued Saturday at their Pemberton residence. They say 55-year-old Thomas Pearson got a can of gas out of the garage and poured the fuel around different locations in the house and started the fire.

When Pearson's brother tried to stop him, authorities say he stabbed his sibling with a knife. The brother survived the attack, but his name and further details on his injuries have not been disclosed.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Pearson is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated arson, and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Wednesday if he's retained an attorney.