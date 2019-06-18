Prosecutors: California father, son sold meth on dark web

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Federal authorities say a father and son from Southern California who sold methamphetamine on the dark web are facing lengthy prison terms.

The Los Angeles Times reports 34-year-old William Glarner IV pleaded guilty Monday to one count of distribution of meth.

The newspaper says his father, 61-year-old William Thomas Glarner III, was found guilty this month of charges related to the distribution of meth.

Prosecutors say the men, both from Orange County, face federal prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life.

In a plea agreement, the younger Glarner said he used at least three names while operating online, where he conducted more than 1,500 sales of controlled substances.

