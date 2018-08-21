Prosecutors: Cop leaked info to criminals, had sex on duty

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a longtime New Jersey cop passed along information about police activity to help people he knew avoid arrest and also had sex with a woman while on duty instead of arresting her for outstanding warrants.

Monroe Township police Sgt. Jody Collins also allegedly paid drug debts to a known drug dealer.

Gloucester County prosecutors say the 41-year-old Collins is charged with official misconduct, pattern of misconduct and computer crimes. He turned himself in on Friday and has been suspended without pay from the Monroe force, where he has served since 1998.

Collins had been placed on paid leave when the investigation began in April. It wasn't known Tuesday if he has retained an attorney.