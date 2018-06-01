Prosecutors: Man sent nude photos to girls in Philippines

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A 78-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to sending nude photos to underage girls in the Philippines.

Harry Bright, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to distribution of obscene matter to a minor. He is free on $75,000 bond.

Prosecutors say Bright sent nude photos to a 15-year-old girl living in the Philippines in 2017 using Facebook's messenger application. Investigators say Bright called the girl his "future wife" and planned to visit the Philippines to meet the minor.

Facebook notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after reviewing Bright's messages. Prosecutors say he was in contact with two other underage girls.

Bright faces up to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced in September.