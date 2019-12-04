Prosecutors: Man sentenced on felony drug, firearms charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug and firearms charges, the state's attorney general said Wednesday.

Attorney General Peter Neronha said Shakeil Torres, 24, of Pawtucket, pleaded guilty in Providence County Superior Court to eight felony counts and was sentenced to serve 13 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions, with the rest of his 25-year sentence suspended with probation.

Police searched Torres’ residences in Pawtucket and Providence on Oct. 17, seizing crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and two pistols, Neronha said.

Torres pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence and other violations.