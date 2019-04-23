Prosecutors: No charges for teen who deputies slammed down

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors aren't filing charges against a Florida teen who was arrested after deputies pepper-sprayed him and slammed his head into the ground.

The Broward County State Attorney's Office released a statement Tuesday saying no charges would be filed against the 15-year-old following last week's altercation in Tamarac. The prosecutors say an investigation into the deputies is ongoing.

The deputies responded to a fight Thursday outside a McDonald's where about 200 students had gathered. Authorities say the teen picked up a phone belonging to a student being detained.

Video shows Sgt. Greg LaCerra sprayed the teen after he stood up and appeared to say something. LaCerra then threw him to the ground and Deputy Christopher Krickovich slammed his head twice and punched him.

Krickovich was placed on restricted duty. His union says he acted in self-defense. The teen wasn't seriously hurt.