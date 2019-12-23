Prosecutors: Teen shoots 2 men involved in fight, kills 1

A teenage boy faces murder charges after he allegedly shot two men involved in a street fight, killing one and wounding the other.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Friday, shortly after a woman drove to a Paterson restaurant and dropped off a man and the 14-year-old boy, according to Passaic County prosecutors. A short time later, the man got into a fight outside the restaurant with 22-year-old city resident Sadott Free.

The teen soon opened fire with a handgun, shooting Free in the torso and the man in the leg, prosecutors said. Free then staggered into the restaurant seeking help and was soon taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Meanwhile, the female driver who had dropped off the other man and the teen returned to pick them up and took them to a hospital, prosecutors said.

The man was admitted to the hospital but was later released. It's not clear if he or the woman driver will face charges in the incident.

The teen, whose name was not released, is charged as a juvenile with murder and weapons possession. It wasn't known Monday if he has retained an attorney.

Authorities have not said what sparked the street fight.

The shooting remains under investigation.