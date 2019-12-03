Prosecutors drop assault charges against rapper Remy Ma

Rapper Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, leaves Manhattan criminal court, with husband Shamele Mackie, whose stage name is Papoose, in New York, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She's accused of punching her "Love & Hip Hop New York" co-star Brittney Taylor in the face during an April 16 concert at Irving Plaza, in Manhattan. less Rapper Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, leaves Manhattan criminal court, with husband Shamele Mackie, whose stage name is Papoose, in New York, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She's accused of punching her ... more Photo: Richard Drew, AP Photo: Richard Drew, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Prosecutors drop assault charges against rapper Remy Ma 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors have dropped their case against Grammy-nominated rapper Remy Ma.

Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, was arrested in May on charges of punching her “Love & Hip Hop New York” cast mate Brittney Taylor in the face at a New York City concert venue on April 16.

The rapper's lawyer denied the allegations, saying her client was at home with her daughter at the time of the alleged attack.

The case was dismissed Monday after prosecutors said conflicting evidence and witness accounts made the case too difficult to prove.

Assistant District Attorney Juan Maldonado says the sole witness who corroborated Taylor’s account was no longer cooperating with investigators.

Ma left the courthouse wearing a pink and yellow faux fur coat with a smile on her face.