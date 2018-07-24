Prosecutors obtain more data from Trump's ex-attorney

NEW YORK (AP) — A court-appointed official says hundreds of items that lawyers for President Donald Trump or his ex-personal lawyer tried to keep confidential will be promptly given to prosecutors.

Special master Barbara Jones said Tuesday that lawyers for Trump and attorney Michael Cohen agreed not to challenge 665 items they initially labeled as subject to attorney-client privilege.

The items were among over four million seized from Cohen in April in a criminal probe of Cohen's business dealings. Cohen has not been charged with a crime.

Jones wrote in a Manhattan federal court filing that the 665 items were among 1,262 items that had been initially designated as privileged by lawyers for Trump, Cohen or the Trump Organization. Jones is giving periodic updates as she continues to review seized materials.