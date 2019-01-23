Prosecutors move to seize property linked to energy company

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Federal prosecutors are moving to seize a plant and more than 500 acres (202 hectares) of undeveloped land belonging to a Salt Lake City biodiesel company linked to a polygamous group.

The Standard-Examiner reports Washakie Renewable Energy CEO Jacob Kingston and CFO Isaiah Kingston, as well as others, have been charged in a $500 million tax credit scheme.

A 46-count indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges the Kingstons used money gained from the fraud to build out their plant near Plymouth and buy real estate and delivery trucks.

Prosecutors served notice of asset forfeiture action to seize properties in Utah, California and Texas.

The forfeiture list also had 10 vehicles, including a Ferrari, two Lamborghinis and a Bugatti Veyron.

Isaiah Kingston and his brother Jacob Kingston have pleaded not guilty.

