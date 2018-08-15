Prosecutors must testify in lawsuit over freeway shootings

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has decided prosecutors must testify after all at depositions in a false-arrest lawsuit by a landscaper once charged in some of the freeway shootings in metro Phoenix during the summer of 2015.

Last week, Judge David Campbell ruled prosecutors didn't have to testify at depositions in Leslie Merritt Jr.'s lawsuit over his now-dismissed criminal case.

But Campbell says Tuesday that the depositions should move forward.

He explained he didn't conclude all possible pretrial exchange of information with prosecutors should be barred.

He also said an order wasn't sought to prevent all such exchanges of information.

Merritt insisted he was innocent but spent seven months in jail before his release.

No one else has been arrested in the case.

The investigation remains open.