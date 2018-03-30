Prosecutors want 2-year term for Mel Reynolds in tax case

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence former U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds to two years in prison after his conviction on charges he failed to file tax returns.

Prosecutors on Friday wrote in a court filing that Reynolds deserves the prison time because of "his decades-long pattern of showing complete disrespect for the law."

The 65-year-old was convicted in September of four misdemeanor counts accusing him of not filing tax returns from 2009 to 2012, years when he earned money as a consultant on business ventures in Africa. Reynolds represented himself and was scheduled to file his own sentencing memo later Friday. Reynolds argued the money was for expenses and didn't need to be reported to the IRS.

Reynolds resigned from Congress in 1995 after being convicted of statutory rape. He was later convicted on charges that included concealing debts.