Protesters gather again outside Hong Kong government offices

Protesters rest outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Friday, June 21, 2019. A deadline imposed by activist groups for Hong Kong's government to scrap highly unpopular extradition bills and accept other demands passed Thursday without an official response.

HONG KONG (AP) — Several hundred mainly student protesters have begun gathering outside Hong Kong government offices after a deadline passed for meeting their demands related to controversial extradition legislation.

While the scene was peaceful Friday morning, protest leaders have said they are determined to keep up the pressure on the administration of territory leader Carrie Lam.

After earlier protests that were the largest and angriest in Hong Kong in years, Lam apologized and agreed to shelve the legislation, but she stopped short of scrapping it altogether.

The bill could allow suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. Critics say it threatens the territory's judicial independence.

Other demands by activist groups include investigating police tactics used against the protesters, cease calling the protests a riot, and dropping charges against those arrested.